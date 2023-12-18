Pumpkins fly at Rock Falls Middle School catapult contest

Looking to lay siege to a castle?

One can’t just expect any old catapult laying around would be up to the task. Angles need to be calculated. Air resistance needs to be considered. Gravity, kinetic and potential energy all need to be examined in hopes for a successful campaign.

The science teachers and their STEAM students at Rock Falls Middle School have been working diligently for the last six weeks to design, build and test the fruits of their labor. STEAM department instructors Leah Scott, Zach Heald and Lucas Newburgh held their third annual pumpkin catapult competition Friday, Dec. 15, at the school.

Over the last few weeks sixth, seventh and eighth graders studied and planned and competed against their own class in accuracy and distance rounds, with the top five in distance making it to the finals on Friday.

But building an antiquated war machine takes money and materials. Plumbing groups Leinart and Loescher donated PVC pipe, Carpetland and Knie supplied structural cardboard and BOSS Roofing with several individual supporters donated money for tools and materials.