December 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Rock Falls Optimist Club selling historical calendars

By Shaw Local News Network
The Optimist Club of Rock Falls is selling copies of its 2024 Pride calendars.

The Optimist Club of Rock Falls is selling copies of its 2024 Pride calendars. (Cody Cutter)

The wall calendars feature black and white photographs of local history scenes in Sterling and Rock Falls. This is the 21st year the club has published the calendars.

The cost is $5. They can be picked up at The Loop Barber Shop, 301 1/2 First Ave., Rock Falls, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds support Optimist Club events and initiatives, such as Touch a Truck, its annual fishing derby, and college scholarships for students who reside within the Rock Falls High School district.

Call The Loop at 815-626-0605 for more information.

