City of Dixon logo that appears on official vehicles on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON – Lincoln Avenue in Dixon will be closed for paving from West Third Street to West Fourth Street beginning Monday, Dec. 18.

In addition to paving, the contractor will be installing water services on Lincoln Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Streets on Monday and Tuesday of next week, according to the city of Dixon’s Facebook page.

City leaders are asking motorists to avoid these areas, if possible. Casey’s will remain accessible from the Fourth Street entrance.