Bloomington man charged with stalking, sexually assaulting Dixon woman

DIXON – A Bloomington man was ordered detained Friday in the Lee County jail after investigators said he stalked a woman, tied her hands behind her back and sexually assaulted her in her Dixon home.

The woman, whom prosecutors said he knew, was attacked Dec. 10.

Martin Tapia Aguilar, 35, was charged Dec. 13 with seven felony counts – two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated stalking, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass to a residence.

Tapia Aguilar faces six to 60 years in prison on the first charge, which would be served at 85%, and four to 15 years on the sexual assault charges, which would be served consecutively if he’s convicted of both.

He faces three to five years in connection with stalking and one to three years each in connection with unlawful restraint and trespass.

Tapia Aguilar, formerly of Addison, was convicted in 2011 in McLean County of aggravated battery with a firearm and sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting at a person over a $550 debt.

One count of attempted first-degree murder and one of aggravated discharge of a firearm were dismissed.

He also was convicted in 2011 of dealing cocaine and sentenced to 15 years.