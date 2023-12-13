Kemp appointed president, CEO of Sinnissippi Centers

DIXON – Behavioral healthcare leader Stacie Kemp has been named president and CEO of Sinnissippi Centers, a community-based behavioral healthcare center that provides care to Illinois residents of Carroll, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside, and Stephenson counties.

Since September 2023, Kemp has been acting as Sinnissippi’s interim president and CEO. She will assume her responsibilities as president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2024, according to a news release.

Previously, Kemp served as vice president and chief operating officer and was part of a leadership team that guided the organization’s growth from an $8-million to a $22-million agency in eight years. Kemp’s career in the nonprofit sector spans 25 years in behavioral health and social services.

“Following a nationwide search, Sinnissippi’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the best and most qualified candidate to become the agency’s next president and CEO was already on board and effectively leading the organization,” Larry Prindaville, chairman of Sinnissippi’s Board of Directors, said when making the announcement. “We are confident that under Stacie’s continued leadership, Sinnissippi’s trajectory of excellence will continue to mark the agency as a behavioral health resource of choice for many thousands of individuals and families throughout the area.”

Sinnissippi Centers engaged Kittleman & Associates to conduct a search for its president and CEO. Kittleman & Associates is a national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities and philanthropic organizations. Kittleman recruits leaders for the entire nonprofit sector, including human services and behavioral healthcare agencies, foundations and advocacy organizations.

Born and raised in Carroll County, Kemp is passionate about serving the needs of individuals and communities in northwest Illinois.

Early in her career, Kemp was a clinician at Sinnissippi Centers’ Mt. Carroll office and rejoined the agency in 2015 as vice president and chief clinical officer. Prior to returning to Sinnissippi, Kemp served in various social service leadership roles in the Milwaukee area, including as director of performance and quality improvement and IT Business Collaboration for Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

“I am honored to be selected by the board as the next president and CEO for Sinnissippi Centers,” Kemp said. “I feel very passionate about being a strong community partner and about making sure the behavioral health needs of our communities are addressed, and I also feel strongly about equally supporting the employees of Sinnissippi and being a quality employer in northwest Illinois.”

In addition to her leadership roles at Sinnissippi, Kemp has been serving on the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association Board for the last six years, including as its chairwoman, and was recently elected to co-chair the Public Policy Committee, which guides the CBHA legislative and advocacy direction for behavioral health in the state of Illinois.

Kemp is active in her community through the Girl Scouts and as a former board member of the Dixon Family YMCA. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Knox College and a master of social work degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Sinnissippi Centers is a community-based behavioral healthcare center that has provided care to the residents of northwest Illinois since 1966. Sinnissippi is a fully accredited behavioral healthcare agency by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit https://sinnissippi.org/.