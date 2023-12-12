Dixon man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

DIXON – A Dixon man who video recorded his sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated criminal sexual assault.

One additional count, plus two counts of producing images of sexual abuse of a child and four of criminal sexual assault were dismissed.

Bill Eugene “Billy” Beauchamp, 57, who either forced or lured the girl into his vehicle and assaulted her on Aug. 19, 2022, faces 6 to 30 years in prison, with a possible enhancement of up to 60 years at his sentencing Dec. 19.

He must serve 85% of his sentence.

The child, who was known to Beauchamp, told her family, who reported the incident to Dixon police. He was arrested at his home the next day and held on $1 million bond.

Beauchamp also was charged March 26, 2009 in Lee County with aggravated sexual abuse of a girl between ages 13 and 16; he was 42. As part of a plea agreement, that charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on June 21, 2012.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation.

On June 13, 1985, when he was 18, Beauchamp was rushing to Sauk Valley Community College, running late to a GED class, when he ran a yield sign at Wolverine Road and struck a car at the intersection of Kilgore Road in western Lee County, killing driver Walter H. Smith and his passenger, Nayola J. Nelson.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 1985, to two counts of reckless homicide and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years’ probation, court records show.