Newman wrestling goes 1-1 at Orion triangular: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 6

Wrestling

Newman splits at Orion triangular: At Orion, Newman lost 42-30 to Orion and won 60-17 against Rockridge at the three-team meet Wednesday.

Against Orion, Newman’s Zhyler Hansen (120), Brady Grennan (132), Briar Ivey (138) and Carter Rude (150) won by pin, and Collin Messer (144) and Daniel Kelly (157) both won 3-2 by decision.

Morrison sweeps Sherrard triangular: At Sherrard, Morrison beat Monmouth-Roseville 57-24 and Sherrard 62-11.

Against M-R, Morrison’s Caleb Modglin (132), Camden Pruis (144), Levi Milder (150), Karder White (157), Donny Reavy (190) and Jonathon Hicks (215) won by pin, and Zach Milder (138) won by decision 16-9.

Against Sherrard, Morrison’s Patrick Schaefer (120) won 2-0, Modglin (138) won 3-0, Karder White (157) won 9-1 by major decision. Kamden White (126), Zach Milder (132), Camden Pruis (144), Levi Milder (150), Brady Anderson (165), Reavy (190) and Hicks (215) won by pin for the Mustangs.

Boys basketball

Earlville 63, Amboy 30: At Amboy, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Clippers.

Amboy was led by Casen Tailor with eight points and Kabe Daniels with six points.

Ryan Browder paced Earlville with 16 points.

River Ridge 62, Milledgeville 43: At Hanover, the Wildcats built a nine-point halftime lead, then put away the Missiles with an 18-10 fourth quarter run.

Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye with 11 points followed by Colton Hendrick with 10 points and Konner Johnson and Karter Livengood with seven points each.

Joe Winter paced River Ridge with 21 points.