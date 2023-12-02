Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Nov. 17-24

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Bryant Development LLC to David and Erika Deleon, 214 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $93,000.

Dianne L. Smithburg to Rosanna L. Boyer, 15280 Waller Road, Fulton, $150,000.

Daniel and April Ramirez to Tyler J. Verbout, 805 First Ave., Sterling, $118,000.

Marilyn J. Wolf to Travis A. Waldschmidt, 1309 17th Ave., Sterling, $103,900.

Glenn C. and Rebekah J. Zienty to Daniel Piotrowski, 2106 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $29,000.

Jonathon M. Hurd to Bernardo and America L. Martinez, 514 W. 11th St., Rock Falls, $190,000.

John F. and Sonya Phillips to Julie Rae Mennenga, 325 E. Second St., Rock Falls, $194,900.

Vicki S. Alexander to Timothy Wright, 29204 N. Terra Vista Drive, Rock Falls, $155,000.

Max R. Onderbeke to Jimmy B. and Debra H. Morris, 15281 Ebson Road, Fulton, $180,000.

Harlan L. and Joyce E. Houzenga to Jeffrey A. and Paula R. Wiebenga, 12991 Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $500,000.

Passini Fanily Trust, Martin Joseph Passini, trustee, to Debra Celletti, 1406 W. 20th St., Sterling, $195,000.

Francelia and Raul Sanchez Sr. to Marco Antonio Jiminez Aguilar, 403 Ave. I, Sterling, $25,000.

Adele M. Schettler to Michael and Christina Massat, 506 W. 12th St., Sterling, $98,000.

Lee Spinka Estate and Leon L., Odin, Sally and Amber Spinka to Timothy Smice, 1104 Arland St., Rock Falls, $47,700.

Damon S. and Sonya Driscoll to Donald C. Golden and Brandi J. Hess, 306 Tree Lane, Prophetstown, $159,000.

Walter E. Palmer to Rocky McGowen, 301 19th Ave., Sterling, $77,400.

Rhonda and Tyler Petrie to Raymond E. and Nicholas R. Schwarz, 407 E. Booth St., Tampico, $44,900.

Pamela Grimes to Savanna K.R. Wood Kendrick, 1210 Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Jason R. and Kathryn A. Boyle to Kurt Studnicki, 17160 Timber Drive, Sterling, $420,000.

James R. and Donna M. Brewster to Nicholas R. and Cameron W. Blume, 921 15th Ave., Fulton, $135,000.

Betty L. and Edward Dombroski Jr. to Richard Dombroski, 19726 Blue Goose Road, Morrison, $45,500.

Quit claim deed

Paul and Colleen Dowding to Audrey R. Stern, 408 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

Jo Ann McGowen Family Trust, Sandra Vawter and Theresa Williams, trustees, to QC Investments LLC, DBA Grimsoles Investments LLC, 807 14th Ave., Fulton, $39,900.

Genz Family Trust, Stephen M. and Shirley Genz to Kelsi Salas, 1801 Teresa St., Rock Falls, $215,000.

Jane H. Hampton Trust, Bruce G. Hampton, trustee, to Lisa A. Hampton, 514 E. 27th St., Sterling, $200,000.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Christopher J. Rogus and Amanda L. Cooke to Robert M. and Kelly A. Czajkoski, block 27, lot 119, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

Jailene, Lineri and Lillian Maldonado to Soleida Flores, block 5, lot 87, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Ryan T. Monahan and Kelly M. Lewis-Monahan to Marcy L. and Arthur R. Perez, block 29, lot 113, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

Deanna M. Peacy to Robert Bradley and Julie Ann Yingst, block 18, lot 78, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,500.

Mark and Deborah K. Rugis to Richard Allen and Eileen M. Kwasniewski, block 9, lot 150, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

Shawn J. Adams to Coty D. Carlson, 214 W. Third St., Dixon, $85,000.

Irene Palen to Laura C. Enlow, 909 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

Tyler White to Young Americas Foundation, 119 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $0.

Julie A. Schmitt to Jeffrey and Jacqueline Kreger, 260 Cambridge Court, Dixon, $177,000.

Bryan Roberson to Adebayo Jimoh, 609 Richardson Ave., Ashton, $150,000.

Sharon M. McCoy to Alexander Parks, 2287 W. Richardson Road, Brooklyn, $373,500.

Glen Erickson to Thomas Q. Sargis, 604 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $100,000.

Christopher A. and Christina Becker to Michael N. and Toni Renae Fassig, one parcel of farmland in Sublette Township, $500,000.

The Reserve Holdings LLC to Colin Tulley Camp and Kathryn E. Radder, 208 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $158,000.

Quit claim deed

Paula Hernandez to PJAM LLC, block 17, lot 203, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Henry A. John Trust 101, Darrell L. and Darrell J. John, trustees, to Michael R. and Susan K. Pratt, one parcel of farmland in South Dixon Township, $500,000.

Harden Family Trust, Barbara A. Harden, trustee, to Sally French and Mona Charlene Barnes, 1025 Eustace Drive, Dixon, $200,000.

Deed in trust

Antony and Denise J. Deter to Dark Land Trust No. 1, Thomas D. Murray, trustee, 810 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $75,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Justin and Jaclyn Cheever to Katherine M. Uphoff, 303 N. Minnesota Drive, Dixon, $236,000.

Nitram Properties Inc. to Sue Ann Samuelson, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $25,000.

Randy H. and Donna M. Rinehart to TCS Total Property Management LLC, 603 W. Fulton St., Polo, $89,000.

Arlen M. and Barbara A. Harms to Jerome G. and Jan B. Dunbar Joint Tenancy Trust, Jerome G. and Jan B. Dunbar, trustees, 1200 Stoneridge Terrace, Rochelle, $60,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Larry and Sara Carr, 5779 W. Town Line Road, Mt. Morris, $75,000.

Nancy M. Wallace to Richard S. Schuler, 7890 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $40,000.

The late Mary L. Davis by heirs to Natalie Rodriguez, 1202 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $188,000.

Raymond H. and Violeta M. Hawn to Wendy Huska, 605 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $116,000.

Brett Wade and Brittany N. Mackey to Jennifer M. Rybibki, 205 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $67,000.

Sharon Walloch Johnson, also Johnson Walloch, to Michael Brownfield and Melissa Thompson, 1229 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $265,000.

Mark Remer to Robert G. Budzyn, two parcels on East state Route 72, Davis Junction, $151,000.

Gregory K. and Shelley L. Marchini to Richard C. and Bernadette McCormick, 4953 N. German Church Road, Stillman Valley, $455,000.

Christopher D. and Jessica M. Gentry to REM Enterprises LLC-Real Estate, 309 Erickson Road, Rochelle, $70,000.

Dearborn Street Holdings LLC to 3BMJ LLC, one parcel in Dement Township, $684,600.

Quit claim deed

Lea Ann Dean to Tracy Nason, 326 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

Edward J. Beck Trust 2007, Lorraine A. Hubbard, trustee, to Hildebrand Trust 2019, Larry L. and Sharon A. Hildebrand, trustees, 5919 N. Meridian Road, Davis Junction, $170,000.

Clarence E. and Reberta L. McCullough Family Trust, Clarence E. and Reberta L. McCullough, trustees, to Monica Y. Musselman, 4490 N. Armour Road, Davis Junction, $207,000.

Matthew G. Ferguson Trust, Matthew G. Ferguson trustee, to Kevin M. and Sandra L. Duka, 109 W. Fork Road, Dixon, $0.

Phyllis T. M. Orland Trust, Frank R. Orland, trustee, to Orland Tree Farm LLC, 1311 W. Hay Road, Dixon, $370,800.

Doris R. Marsh Trust, Ronald C. and Connie L. Marsh, trustees, to Wayne A. Hayenga Trust 101, Wayne W. Hayenga, trustee, one parcel on Church Road, Holcomb, $849,600.

Executor’s deed

The late Gregory C. Chambers by executor to Matthew N. Fraley, 708 N. Adams Ave., Polo, $127,900.

