Sublette Christmas in the Village set for Dec. 3

SUBLETTE – Sublette’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Stores and shops will be open and there will be goodies for sale. Vendors will be scattered downtown and at the Ellice Dinges Center. Face painting will be available, and visitors can enjoy the Starlight Dancers at the Ellice Dinges Center. A coat, hat and glove drive for children in pre-kindergarten through junior high school is underway; items can be dropped off at the E.D. Center and at Vaessen Brothers Chevrolet.

There will be a live Nativity at Grace Fellowship Church and the Grinch will be at the Sublette Fire Station.

The lighted parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive downtown for the community tree lighting before he heads back to the North Pole. During the evening, be sure to sign up for the prize drawing and enjoy cookies donated by the Sublette Business Association. A trolley will be available to take visitors to various locations.