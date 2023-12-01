Culver’s of Rock Falls finishes in top 10% of nationwide competition

Out of over 900 Culver’s restaurants, Culver’s of Rock Falls received Bronze in the nationwide 2023 Culver’s Crew Challenge. (Photo provided by Culver's of Rock Falls)

ROCK FALLS – Out of over 900 Culver’s restaurants, Culver’s of Rock Falls received Bronze in the nationwide 2023 Culver’s Crew Challenge. The restaurant has received Bronze in the competition since 2018, excluding when the competition was paused for Covid in 2020.

“I’m so proud of the Rock Falls team who have once again placed in the top 10% of all Culver’s locations,” said Ashlee Alber, owner/operator. “Teamwork is truly at the heart of what we do. Our team is committed to serving high quality food and taking care of our guests every day.”

The annual Culver’s Crew Challenge consists of each restaurant and team member’s performance being evaluated on core company values, strategic priorities and operational initiatives. The challenge encourages Culver’s restaurants to continually improve and live out the franchise’s mission: “We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy.”

Culver’s is a 39-year-old company with over 920 independently owned and operated restaurants in 26 states.