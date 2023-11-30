Shoe Sensation announces opening date of its second store in Sterling

Shoe Sensation, which opened this store in Pine Tree Plaza, 4311 E. Lincolnway in Sterling, in late March 2020, soon will have a sister store just down the road, in the new Sterling Crossing at 2901 E. Lincolnway. Grand opening activities at the new location are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9, 2023.

STERLING – Shoe Sensation is set to open its second location in Sterling, in the new Sterling Crossing shopping complex at 2901 E. Lincolnway, on Friday, Dec. 8.

The current location is only a few footsteps up the road in Pine Tree Plaza, 4311 E. Lincolnway.

It opened there in late March 2020, and the company eventually closed its original store in Northland Mall, at 2900 E. Lincolnway, which had been there about 10 years.

There are no plans to close the 6,000-square-foot Pine Tree shop, the company said in an email.

“Shoe Sensation is thrilled to be able to house two area stores to serve Sauk Valley,” according to the email.

That would be three stores, however. Shoe Sensation also has a store in Dixon at Presidential Parkway Plaza, 1620 Miller Road, that opened in December 2018.

“We open our stores in smaller cities and towns like Sterling, where we can offer large-scale, name-brand selection with small-town customer service,” CEO Dave Schoengart said in the email. “We partner with local charities and participate actively in local events because we think it’s important to help make our communities the best they can be. We are looking forward to making a positive difference in Sterling.”

The grand opening of the new store will include a ribbon-cutting with the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and on Saturday, Dec. 9, there will be pictures with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and ornament painting for kids all day.

During the grand opening, the store also will be giving customers the chance to win either a $500 shopping spree or free shoes for their entire immediate family.

Additional specials, discounts and mystery cards will be available through Sunday.

“The SVACC is excited to welcome Shoe Sensation to their new location at Sterling Crossing,” Kris Noble, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the email. “Their commitment to the Sauk Valley as a retail store and community partner is much appreciated.”

Find the business on Facebook or visit shoesensation.com for information.