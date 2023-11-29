Rock Falls alum, Mizzou standout Maya Sands named 2023 SEC Volleyball Libero of the Year

Maya Sands dives for a ball in a volleyball match vs. Colgate in 2023 (photo courtesy of University of Missouri athletics department) (Lainey Hogg/Lainey Hogg/ Mizzou Athletics)

It didn’t take long for 2022 Rock Falls High School graduate and UNLV transfer Maya Sands to make an impact with the University of Missouri women’s volleyball team.

Sands, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, was named the 2023 SEC Volleyball Libero of the Year on Nov. 26.

The Rock Falls native was the starting libero for the Mountain West Conference champion UNLV Rebels in 2022. She was a three-time MWC Player of the Week as a freshman last season.

Sands transferred to Missouri earlier this year, following head coach Dawn Sullivan, who left UNLV after five seasons to take the SEC coaching job.