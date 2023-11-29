Former Ogle County deputy sentenced in crash; DUI charge dismissed

OREGON – A former Ogle County deputy originally charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and improper lane usage was sentenced to an added charge of reckless driving, given a year’s supervision and fined $945.

The three original counts were dismissed, per a plea agreement. All counts are misdemeanors, except for improper lane usage, which is a petty offense.

The charges were amended Nov. 16, the day Evan M. White, 27, of Rochelle, pleaded and was sentenced in Ogle County Court.

According to the citation, issued about 9:20 p.m. Aug. 17, White hit a pole in the 1000 block of North Second Street in Rochelle, then fled on foot when police arrived.

He was caught, “smelled strongly” of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes, and refused to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, according to the citation.

Because of that, his license was suspended for at least a year, as of Oct. 2.

To avoid a conflict of interest, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock requested a special prosecutor. Judge John Redington appointed Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra.