November 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Lee County telecommunicator, deputy given Life-Saving Award

By Alexa Zoellner
Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — Two Lee County emergency personnel have been presented with the Life-Saving Award for helping to save a 52-year-old who was electrocuted.

During the Lee County Board’s Nov. 21 meeting, Sheriff Clay Whelan recognized telecommunicator Dylan Ehlers and Deputy Alejandro Castro for their work during the Aug. 11 incident.

The call came in around 10:25 p.m., and emergency responders were dispatched to the 1100 block of White Rock Drive in rural Lee County, just south of Grand Detour, Whelan said.

“The individual was unresponsive and the bystanders did not know how to perform CPR,” he said. “Telecommunicator Ehlers provided step-by-step instructions to the bystanders on performing CPR to the 52-year-old victim.”

Ehlers coached bystanders on performing CPR until Castro arrived, Whelan said.

When Castro arrived, he affixed automated external defibrillator paddles to the patient, took over CPR and subsequently delivered a shock with the AED, Whelan said. Castro then continued CPR until medical personnel from the Dixon Rural Fire Department arrived, he said.

“The individual was successfully revived and is alive today because of their performance,” Whelan said.

Lee CountyLee County BoardSafetyAward
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner covers Ogle County for the Oregon Republican Reporter, Forreston Journal, Mt. Morris Times and Polo Tri-County Press. She has seven-plus years of experience in journalism and has won numerous awards, including a first place award for investigative reporting from the WNA.