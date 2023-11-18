Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed Nov. 3-10

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

RBS Planet Inc. to Lucas L. Hogeboom, 7049 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $22,000.

312 Sterling Investments LLC to Extreme Properties Il LLC, 312 Locust St., Sterling (3 Twelve restaurant), $230,000.

Dennis A. and Patricia J. Young to Michael E. Holstrum, 2109 16th Ave., Sterling, $225,000.

Linda Anschutz to Noe Ramirez, 25091 Front St., Sterling, $40,000.

Zachary D. and Zorie E. Pageloff to Margaret E. and Clark B. Franks, 205 W. 19th St., Rock Falls, $92,500.

Walter C. and Joann A. Kilgus to Tracy and Richard Oshea, 14932 Norrish Road, Morrison, $435,000.

Clark B. and Margaret E. Franks to Narsisco Castro, 301 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $97,000.

William R. Stanfield to Larry and Myra Nusbaum, 1703 Teresa St., Rock Falls, $190,000.

Shanna Mooney, formerly Rodriguez, to Emily Jo Spooner, 409 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $64,900.

Gerald W. and Janet M. Halpin to city of Prophetstown, two parcels on Grove Street, Prophetstown, $95,000.

Skip M. Dettman to Jessica Marie Cruz and John Bolanos, 1601 16th Ave., Sterling, $98,500.

Kurtz Enterprises Inc., formerly Kurtz Auto Body Shop Inc. and Eberhardts Auto Body Shop, to Scott Wolber, 108 E. 11th St., Rock Falls, $155,000.

Danny J. and Kathleen M. Ivey to Steven and Sara Wiebenga, 11086 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $325,000.

Dalton and Victoria Smith to Austen Joseph Sage, 105 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $78,900.

Kent E. and Kathleen S. Forth to Adam P. and Nicole L. Cook, 19287 Lake Road, Morrison, $906,345.

Rock Island Economic Growth to Dana Saathoff, one parcel on Third Avenue, Sterling, $500.

Vermave LLC to Mariah E. Mahon, 1511 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $61,000.

Marie Ann Bray to John Seifert, 1107 N. Bluff St., Albany, $0.

Kent E. Forth to John F. and Joyce E. Cook, one parcel on Beach Road, Morrison, $344,200.

Ellen M. Anderson, Gwendolyn L. Baar and Jaclyn K. Claerhout to Michael Vandermyde and Jessica Meyocks, two parcels on Bush Lane, Morrison, $912,060.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to KT3 LLC, 222 W. Main St., Morrison, $115,000.

Crossroads Community Church to Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes, 611 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $30,000.

Quit claim deeds

Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Julie and Brad Sisson, 1309 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $500.

Dawn Renae Dingmon to Holland O. and Randall L. Price, 1001 14th St., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Arthur J. Lauff Trust, Central Bank Illinois, trustee, to Billy J. and Connie S. Spears, one parcel on Buell Road, Tampico, $15,000.

Land Trust No. 1, Elizabeth J. Klahn, trustee, to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 3, 508 Second Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Henry and Ardetta Hayner Trust and Frank and Linnea Belt Trust to Dale L. Belt, two parcels on Moline Road, Lyndon, $0.

Executors deed

Russell L. Sikkema Estate to Leland James Houzenga, one parcel on Blink Road, Fulton, $790,000.

Deeds

Trust No. 1516427007, Whiteside County, trustee, to Leon Walton, 409 E. Commercial St., Lyndon, $0.

Trust No. 2215432003, Whiteside County, trustee, to Deann and Jeffrey D. Hinton, one parcel on North Washington Street, Tampico, $0.

Trust No. 1516478008, Whiteside County, trustee, to Patrick Melvin, 211 First Avenue, Lyndon, $0.

Trust No. 2104136005, Whiteside County, trustee, to Selby Enterprises LLC, one parcel on East Street, Prophetstown, $0.

Trust No. 0101177003, Whiteside County, trustee, to Corey Ortiz, 23718 Waller Road, Fulton, $0.

Trust No. 2223101002, Whiteside County, trustee, to Faith Sen, 305 S. Main St., Tampico, $0.

Trust No. 0111400008, Whiteside County, trustee, to Barry M. and Lisa A. Skaaland, 22275 Waller Road, Fulton, $0.

Trust No. 1702133003, Whiteside County, trustee, to Donald Schick, one parcel on Yeoward Street, Rock Falls, $0.

Trust No. 1516483003, Whiteside County, trustee, to Donald L. Anderson, 105 W. Second Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Trust No. 2105230023, Whiteside County, trustee, to Chad J. Peppers, 718 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Gary Gene Schrader to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 1604 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Joseph S. and Jennifer M. Riddle to Midfirst Bank, 9977 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Kenneth W. Braasch Estate to Tyler Braasch, 108 N. Grove St., Tampico, $125,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Rodney J. and Cynthia M. Rod to Sublette Farmers Elevator Co., one parcel of farmland in Sublette Township, $912,264.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Terry W. and Michelle Dewey, 602 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $223,498,

Michael A. and Teresa L. Mey to Eric M. Reiss, 719 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $172,000.

Bradley K. Brown to Radostina Valerieva Apostolova, block 27, lot 34, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Robert Neill and Natasha Ann Kriess to William H. Treptow, block 8, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

Pearlie M. Hayes to Ivanna Tomych, block 12, lot 52, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Jeffrey D. and Donna R. Donovan to Dennis E. Schnell Trust, Dennis E. Schnell, trustee, block 11, lot 7, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

Judy J. Giese to Marco Antonio Orihuela Chavez, block 11, lot 162, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Elizabeth M. Watson to Rafael Hernandez Jr., block 3, lot 114, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Juanita Flores and Diana Bodillo, also Badillo, to Michael A. Senska Jr., block 11, lots 275-276, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $70,000.

Sonia S. Otano to Kraig Anthony and Julie Diane Grell, block 25, lots 26-27, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $55,000.

Brett Bryant to FBO Marie Finley IRA No. 2001-34721, Equity Trust, co-custodian, 134 Summer Road, Dixon, $272,500.

Imelda Nino to Kristen E. Deshida-Such, block 22, lot 32, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

Garret and Robert Patti to Elizabeth M. Cursio, 419 Cherry St., Compton, $55,000.

Frank J. and Evelyn L. Nagy and Mary Anderson to Chris M. Love, 608 Timbercreek Road, Dixon, $143,000.

IFKA Acquisitions LLC to Courtney and Josie Withers, 1559 state Route 26, Dixon, $195,000.

Donald E. Kessel to Barbara Coss, 523 Depot Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

William L. and Mary E. Grant to Brian K. and Nancie K. Dempsey, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $47,000.

Anthony A. and Lisa R. Winstead to Regal Investments LLC, 628 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $163,000.

Quit claim deeds

Ernie Valladares to Annie T. Lennon, 208 Butler St., Nelson, $0.

Herbert Bluder to Jose and Louisa Rodriguez, block 2, lot 223, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,000.

Stanley J. Stuart and Tina M. Trader to Tina M. Trader, 1220 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Trust No. 1076839, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Matthew and Esther A. Gosnell, one parcel of farmland in Reynolds Township, $12,000.

Bobby Joe Ward Jr. Trust, First National Bank Amboy, trustee, to Timothy A. Trier, 1217 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $41,000.

Deed in Trust

Romero Family Trust, Victor S. and Patricia A. Romero, co-trustees, to Richard J. and Kathleen A. Walshon Living Trust, Richard J. and Kathleen A. Walshon, trustees, block 3. lot 63, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $130,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Daniel E. and Stephanie M. Olson to Cynthia P. Galambos, 6779 N. Summit Drive, Stillman Valley, $230,000.

Daniel P. and Alison Collins to Maryellen and Ray F. McCracken IV, 736 N. Belair Drive, Byron, $260,000.

Zachary and Samantha Zenzen to Robert R. Bollon, 1107 Frosty Morning Drive, Davis Junction, $285,000.

Krista and Benjamin A. Walter to Melissa Clucas, 129 Windward Lane, Rochelle, $285,000.

Jared Wright and Jorie Dreier to Christy Linder, 301 W. Chicago St., Davis Junction, $79,000.

Andrew and Jaimi Kitchen to Jordan H. and Tabatha R. Thomas, 302 S. Frederick Ave., Mt. Morris, $213,500.

Justin and Angela Holder to Tyler S. Hankins, 814 N. Old Hunter Run, Byron, $217,000.

Ernestine D. Axelson to James and Kimberly Grennan, 3225 E. Ridgewood Court, Oregon, $39,500.

Kurt L. Male to Ruben S. and Ana Laura Herrera, 301 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $80,000.

Edna J. Smith to Robert L. Wendt, 965 W. Lafayette St. Oregon and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $164,000.

Courtney G. and Josie L.R. Withers to Matthew Green, 207 E. Main St., Mt. Morris, $132,000.

MCGP Farms LLC to Fresh Furrow LLC, one parcel in Flagg Township, $420,918.

Elmer Eugene and Jeanette Joyce Brake to Benjamin J. and Katherine Kaniecki, 202 Linder Lane, Rochelle, $235,000.

Patricia A. McGhee to Donnis Maxine Brown, 1342 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $239,900.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Pedro A. and Gloria C. Pasqua to city of Rochelle, 300 Cherry Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Ogle County sheriff and Kerry and Keith Beckingham, 1823 S McKendrie St., Mt. Morris, $28,000.

Deeds

Ogle County Trust No. 2011463001, Ogle County, trustee, to Marco Sawires, 802 S. Central St., Woosung, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 1219476014, Ogle County, trustee, to Cheap Lands, Inc., one parcel on Wendorf Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 0436483006, Ogle County, trustee, to Philip Zaffer, one parcel in Byron Township, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 2208427017, Ogle County, trustee, to Jennifer Rodriguez, 205 Miami Drive, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. Tr2208427016, Ogle County, trustee, to Dale H. and Laura J. Pitzer, 207 Miami Drive, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 2208427001, Ogle County, trustee, to Sara Jacobson, 216 Portage Lane, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 2208427003, Ogle County, trustee, to Sara Jacobson, 306 Portage Lane, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 2208427002, Ogle County, trustee, to Sara Jacobson, 308 Portage Lane, Dixon, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 1416176007, Ogle County, trustee, to Ronald and Nicolle Daisy, 404 W. Buffalo St., Polo, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 2208105020, Ogle County, trustee, to James Boult, one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 0226100002, Ogle County, trustee, to James Boult, 8950 N. Columbine Road, Forreston, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 2523286004, Ogle County, trustee, to Marco Sawires, 224 E. Depot St., Creston, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 242528013, Ogle County, trustee, to Marco Sawires, 212 Avenue H, Rochelle, $0.

Ogle County Trust No. 2428102012, Ogle County, trustee, to Marco Sawires, 11052 E. Lincoln Lane, Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office