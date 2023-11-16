Nelson man gets 12 years for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old

DIXON – A Nelson man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Brandon L. Prewitt, 27, was indicted Feb. 17 on two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming and distributing harmful material to a minor.
Prewitt pleaded guilty Thursday in Lee County court to assaulting the girl from November 2021 to March 2022.
He was given credit for 296 days served in Lee County jail, and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.
As part of his plea agreement, the other four counts, plus a charge of possessing a weapon in jail, a sharpened spoon, that was filed Oct. 3, were dismissed.