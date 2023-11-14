McCombie meets with law enforcement

FREEPORT – State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, recently held a law enforcement luncheon in her 89th District, which brought together area lawmakers and local sheriffs, police chiefs and state police to discuss the issues they face in Illinois.

The event drew 75 participants for the discussion-based event, which focused on the larger issue of public safety.

McCombie gave an update to the group about legislative issues that will impact law enforcement and encouraged the participants to reach out to her office should issues come up in the legislature she should be aware of. Law enforcement took this event as an opportunity to bring concerns to the lawmakers in attendance, which included state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon.

McCombie has been an advocate for public safety in the Illinois House and started the legislative year by forming a working group focused on improving the state’s SAFE-T Act. McCombie has worked with House Republicans and the public safety working group to find ways to improve the law while also supporting law enforcement.

McCombie’s event is just one of dozens that House Republicans have hosted across the state to maintain ongoing discussions with law enforcement and work toward greater public safety.

“I am proud to have great relationships with area law enforcement,” said McCombie. “It is vital as a lawmaker to make sure our law enforcement officers know we have their backs in Springfield and keep the conversation going as to how we can continue to support them while improving our state.”

McCombie will be back in Springfield for the new legislative year starting Jan. 16.