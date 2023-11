STERLING – The Sterling Knights of Columbus Council No. 662 and St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society are hosting a Thanksgiving dinner Sunday, Nov. 19.

The dinner will be at the Parish Center Hall, 600 Avenue B, Sterling.

The dinner is free for every senior citizen in the Sauk Valley area. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the options of dine in or carryout (limit two).