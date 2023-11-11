Girls swimming: Sterling’s Madison Austin breaks school record, misses Day 2 cut at IHSA state meet

Sterling junior Madison Austin didn’t advance Friday at the IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet in Westmont, but she did break her school record.
Austin clocked a 52.21 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle to set the record and finish 24th overall.
Byron co-op senior Rylie Vatch finished 31st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.81. Fellow senior Madi Groharing took 33rd in the 100 butterfly in 59.28 seconds.
Vatch and Groharing teamed up with freshman Abby Krueger and junior Bailey Vincer to take 29th in 1:54.43 in the 200 medley relay.