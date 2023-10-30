Hunt is on for suspect who tried to steal Ashton ATM using stolen truck

ASHTON – Lee County sheriff’s investigators are looking for whomever stole a truck from Franklin Grove and used it to yank an ATM machine from the wall outside Central Bank Illinois in downtown Ashton early Sunday.
The alarm at the bank at 803 Main St. went off, and when deputies arrived at 2:09 a.m. they found a white extended cab pickup with a chain attached to the ATM abandoned at the scene.
The truck was stolen earlier that night, Deputy Chief Derek Ranken said in a news release.
Ranken declined to release further information, given the newness of the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to call them at 815-284-6631 or Lee/Ogle Crimestoppers, the anonymous reward hotline, at 888-228-4488. Use case number 7997.
Crimestoppers does not ask for tipsters’ names and does not have caller ID. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.