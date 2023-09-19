Dixon Lioness Lions Rafflemania auction is Oct. 3

DIXON – The Dixon Lioness Lions Club’s annual Rafflemania auction and barbecue dinner will be Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

Dinner service is from 4:30-6 p.m., with the auction beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Meal tickets are $8 each and auction tickets are 5 for $1 or 30 for $5. Tickets are placed in a cup by the item and then a ticket is drawn for the winner of that item. There will also be a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds will go to local charities.

For more information, call Ginny Stadel at 815-288-3072.