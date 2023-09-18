Youth suicide risk due to overdose rises during school year

CHICAGO – Suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S. and the third-leading cause of death among youths ages 10 to 19 in Illinois.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. With the school year underway, the Illinois Poison Center is offering tips to teachers, parents and caregivers to help prevent suicide attempts.
“Suicide attempts by overdose rise during the back-to-school period and throughout the school year,” IPC Medical Director Michael Wahl said. “For some students, going back to school appears to trigger stress and anxiety, making it even more important that teachers, parents and caregivers are on the lookout for behavioral changes.”
According to the latest Illinois Department of Public Health data, 186 Illinois youths and young adults died by suicide in 2022, with more than 9% of these deaths from intentional self-poisonings.
A 2023 study published in the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report examined trends in suspected suicide attempts by self-poisoning among people ages 10 to 19 before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data showed the rate of suspected suicide attempts by self-poisoning among people 10 to 19 years old increased 30% in 2021, compared with pre-pandemic rates in 2019, with a 73% increase among children ages 10 to 12.
About 49% were among adolescents ages 13 to 15, and 37% were among females.
Middle school and the first two years of high school showed the largest increases in suicide attempts reported to poison centers. Studies also show that suicidal overdose attempts in children and teenagers increase while school is in session.
A study published in Clinical Toxicology concluded that there was a significant increase in the number of suicide attempts by self-poisoning cases in age groups of 10 to 18 during the traditional school months of September to May, compared with June to August.
“Back to school is an exciting time for many students, but peer pressure, bullying and academic expectations can lead to symptoms of depression or anxiety,” IPC Assistant Vice President Carol DesLauriers said. “IPC is here to help and encourages you to access the resources available to keep the loved ones in your life happy and healthy.”
As suicide continues to be a growing public health problem, IPC is sharing the following resources to help prevent suicide and learn how to look for warning signs:
- Take all threats seriously. Signs that children and adolescents may be thinking of suicide could include sadness (with or without crying), anxiety, lack of energy and/or motivation, temper outbursts and/or violent episode, withdrawal from friends and family, skipping school or classes, increased use of drugs and/or alcohol, comments about death or dying or even threatening suicide.
- A guide titled “Illinois’ Youth Resources for Mental Health, Well-Being and Resilience,” developed by the Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s Behavioral Health Advisory Forum, is available on the IHA website along with other relevant resources.
- Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for 24/7, free and confidential support if experiencing thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, including family, friends and/or caregivers. Callers will receive specialized, individualized support from certified crisis workers trained in suicide prevention, deescalation and stabilization, and resources. Text 988 to chat with a crisis counselor, or access the chat at 988lifeline.org/chat.
- To specifically address the suicide crisis among young people, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued recommendations in 2022 for pediatric health providers to screen everyone ages 12 and older for suicide risk at least once a year.
- IPC’s toxicology specialists provided consultations to hospital staff for almost 12,000 suicidal overdoses (all ages) in 2022. IPC staff serve as toxicology consultants to Illinois health care professionals, whose inquiries represent almost one-third of yearly poisoning cases reported to IPC. Calls to the IPC helpline (1-800-222-1222) are free and confidential. IPC experts are available to provide information and treatment advice 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including holidays.