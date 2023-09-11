Simpson announces Illinois Statehouse campaign

DIXON – Shabbona Village Trustee David Simpson has announced he is running as a Democrat for state representative in Illinois’ 74th District as he seeks to fill the seat currently held by first-term incumbent Republican Bradley Fritts.

Simpson made the announcement Sunday at the Lee County Democrats annual Jerry Sheridan Drawdown & Picnic.

During his announcement, Simpson mentioned that nearly 10% of Illinois is considered food insecure and called for action to bolster and protect food farming in Illinois.

“Illinois has been a leader in agriculture for the last 100 years. I believe we need to reinvent ourselves to lead the next 100 years… first, we need to protect Illinois from being purchased from foreign investment companies,” Simpson said. “I am asking for your vote next November… to be your state representative, to help build a sustainable food network, to protect our farmlands from being taken over by foreign investment companies and to serve our communities and help them to be their best.”

Simpson resides with his wife in Shabbona, where he serves as a village trustee. Simpson was a Democratic candidate for State Senate in the old 45th District in 2018. The 74th District includes parts of DeKalb, Ogle, LaSalle, Lee and Whiteside counties.