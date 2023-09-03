Teen girl arrested in stabbing of another in Fenton

MORRISON – A 16-year-old girl was treated and released Saturday after being stabbed by another teen girl once in the neck at the Bike Barn, a private motocross track in Fenton, Sheriff John Booker said in a news release Sunday.
Deputies responding to 13525 Black Road around 7:45 p.m. found the victim being taken to Morrison Community Hospital by a private vehicle and sent her on via ambulance.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested at the scene. She is charged with aggravated battery, a felony, and is being held in lieu of bond until her initial appearance Tuesday in Whiteside County Court, Booker said.
The court is closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
No names or hometowns were provided.
Fenton is an unincorporated village six miles southeast of Morrison.