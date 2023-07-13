Bench trial set for Thomson woman charged in death of a pedestrian

MORRISON – A bench trial is set for Sept. 27 in the case of a Thomson woman charged with a traffic offense in the death of a pedestrian, who was struck and killed Dec. 25 near Fulton.
Tina L. Craigmiles, 51, first was charged Jan. 3.
That case was dropped because lab test results were pending and the state requested “further investigation,” Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry Costello said in his Jan. 12 motion to dismiss.
The charge was refiled Feb. 24, and Craigmiles pleaded not guilty March 22.
Wednesday, she signed a waiver repeating her not guilty plea and requesting a trial before a judge only. She faces a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted.
The collision happened about 6 p.m. on state Route 84 and Covell Road.
According to the Whiteside County sheriff’s report, Craigmiles told the deputy she was northbound on 84 with a passenger, David L. Craigmiles, looked down to set her SUV’s cruise control, and when she looked up, she struck Renee G. Peralta, 48, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, who was standing in the northbound lane.
Peralta was traveling through the area, Sheriff John Booker said.