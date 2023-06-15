Dinges Fire Company hires new chief integration officer

AMBOY – Carl Butzine has been named Chief Integration Officer for the Dinges Fire Company, according to a news release.

Butzine will oversee the integration of new acquisitions and product categories and be a part of the Dinges Fire Company Executive Team, integrating new products and services for the company while helping train and hire personnel. He also will work with online direct sales for all Midwest states, according to the company’s release.

Butzine has more than 35 years of executive management and sales experience, according to the release. He has overseen personnel from four to 450 people and has managed retail sales from $40 million to $115 million per year, working with big accounts such as Walmart, Target, Dollar General and more, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to have Carl on the Dinges Fire Company Team,” Dinges Fire Company CEO Nick Dinges said. “Carl is a standout guy with years of experience and years of proven success. He is the perfect person to oversee our strategic initiatives and we are confident he will continue to accelerate what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 for the Dinges Fire Company.”

Dinges Fire Company (formerly E&B Fire and Safety, Inc.) was founded in 2001 to service local Fire and EMS agencies in Northern Illinois. The company acquired Time Emergency Equipment in Michigan, Safety First in Wisconsin, and Fox Apparatus Repair in Iowa, growing its footprint to four states in the Midwest and doubling the size of its team to almost 30 members.

The company has also developed product lines such as LeatherheadMetals.com and VanguardSafetyWear.com, among other things.

“I am so glad to be on the Dinges Fire Company team and can’t wait to continue to grow the business and get the word out to Fire Departments about the great products we provide,” Butzine said. “My brother has been in the fire industry for 45 years and I have the utmost respect for everyone involved. I also want to help firefighters stay safe and protected in any way that I can.”

For information on the Dinges Fire Company, visit www.DingesFire.com.