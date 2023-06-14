Sauk Valley Upcoming Events

From artwork and live music to history and ice cream, there’s plenty on the calendar for things to do.

Here are some of the things going on in the area during the coming weeks:

Live Music

DIXON – The Dixon Municipal Band performs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Page Park Band Shell.

The concert will include the following marches: Minuteman March, Riders For The Flag, and The Footlifter. Other selections on the program will be Mannin Veen (a tone poem based on four folk songs from the Isle of Man), North Star Overture, The Best Of Journey, and Rhythm Of The Winds.

The Typewriter and Russian Sailors’ Dance also are on the program.

The DHS Band Boosters and GG’s Ice Cream will be selling refreshments.

Ice Cream Social

HARMON – The Harmon United Methodist Church, 202 N. Grove St., is hosting an ice cream social fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

The menu includes: ice cream, bbq, baked beans, chips, hot dogs, desserts, lemonade, coffee, ice tea and water. Proceeds from the event will go toward new church siding.

Fort Dixon Program

DIXON – Heinz Supan, a history professor and author, will discuss the history of Fort Dixon during a 7 p.m. program on Monday, June 26.

Fort Dixon played an important part in the Black Hawk War with several nationally important soldiers stationed there.

Supan will discuss the impact that the fort played in history at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society library, 113 S. Hennepin Avenue.

The public is welcome. Parking is available nearby and the library is handicapped accessible. There is no fee to attend.

For additional information, call 815-284-1134.

Brush & Bloom

DIXON – Unleash your creativity from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 3, at the annual Brush & Bloom community painting event.

As part of the Dixon Petunia Festival, this gathering invites participants of all ages to paint and play in the historic setting of the Old Lee County Courthouse.

Register by June 23 for $15 per square. Day of registration is $20 per square. Brushes and paint will be supplied. No other paint is permitted.

Go to ad.discoverdixon.com/brushandbloom to register by June 23 to guarantee a T-shirt.

This is a Discover Dixon event, sponsored by Dixon Autobody Clinic and KSB Hospital. Call Dixon Chamber & Main Street at 815- 284-3361 or email info@dixonnow.com for more information. Like Discover Dixon on Facebook for information and updates on events throughout the year.

Music On The Porch

FRANKLIN GROVE – Franklin Creek Conservation Association will present the Teresa and Peter Storch Duo ‘Live at the Grist Mill’ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

An al fresco dinner and an evening of award-winning tunes is on the menu. The Teresa and Peter Duo have toured internationally, performing in festivals in Scotland and Ireland. They infuse contemporary singer/songwriter with traditional vibe.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by live music. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students. Attendees should bring their own chairs/blanket and BYOB to the Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove.

Tickets must be reserved by July 6. Call the Mill at 815-456-2718 or email dixonmarge85@gmail.com.