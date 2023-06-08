Sterling police looking for suspect in sex assault

STERLING – Police are asking the public’s help in locating Phillip Dunn, 38, who they say is wanted in connection with an August sexual assault.
Dunn, of Sterling, is charged in Whiteside County Court with aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault, Detective Clay Hadley said in a news release.
Details of the assault were not provided, and the charging documents are not yet public because there is an active warrant for Dunn’s arrest in this and a previous case.
Dunn also was charged Nov. 29, 2021 with aggravated DUI, fourth offense, and driving on a suspended license, third offense, both felonies. He faces three to seven years if convicted of the DUI and one to four years for the suspended license.
He posted $150 of his $1,500 bond that Nov. 30, and subsequently failed to appear at a hearing on Jan. 25, 2022, when his bond was increased to $20,000 and a warrant for his arrest was issued, court records show.
Dunn was arrested and appeared in custody on March 3, and on March 7 was freed after posting $2,000 cash.
He once again failed to appear at a March 29 hearing, and his bail was upped to $30,000.
Dunn, formerly of Rock Falls, also has several felony convictions in Lee and Whiteside counties, according to court records.
He was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years’ probation for a Feb. 15, 2005 aggravated battery, violated the terms of his release by driving with a license that was suspended because of an aggravated DUI, and on Aug. 1, 2007, was sentenced to two years with the Illinois Department of Corrections for the battery and a year and a half for the suspended license.
A robbery charge was dismissed per his plea agreement in the battery case.
On Aug. 24, 2011, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years’ probation for DUI/suspended license; probation was revoked on May 16, 2014, and he again was sentenced to IDOC for a year and a half.
On Nov. 16, 2012, Dunn was charged in Lee County Court with his third aggravated DUI; he pleaded guilty on Sept. 5, 2013 and was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years’ probation. Another aggravated DUI charge and a driving on a revoked license charge were dismissed, per a plea agreement.
In July 2019, after years of either failing to pay his Lee County fines or paying them sporadically, Dunn’s case was sent to a collection agency, court records show.