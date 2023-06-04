June 04, 2023
CGH Medical Center installs new air-handling units

By Shaw Local News Network
CGH Medical Center's air handling units construction crew

CGH Medical Center's air handling units construction crew (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center )

Sterling — STERLING – CGH Medical Center partnered with local contractors last week to replace air-handling units.

The AHUs were installed to allow for proper ventilation in the hospital’s occupied wings. The project also included replacing the south wing’s hydronic heating water systems and shell and tube heat exchangers.

The units were airlifted via helicopter May 25 onto the hospital’s new mechanical room on the roof. The AHUs were assembled by local mechanical MEPs.

The hospital restricted all areas in the first through fourth floors during the installation. The west employee parking lot was used as a staging area and potential emergency landing zone.

CGH Medical Center's air handling units being air lifted onto the hospital roof

CGH Medical Center's air handling units being air lifted onto the hospital roof. (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center )

CGH Medical Center's new air handling units

CGH Medical Center's new air handling units were installed in May. (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center )

