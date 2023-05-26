May 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Polo theatre performances of ‘The Jungle Book’ will be July 14-16

By Shaw Local News Network
The Polo Area Community Theatre's flyer for "The Jungle Book"

POLO- The Polo Area Community Theatre will hold open-air performances of “The Jungle Book” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16, at Louise Quick Park. 102 W. Mason St.

“The Jungle Book” tells the story of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves in the jungle. The play also features the story of Rudyard Kipling, who is sent from Bombay to a British boarding school.

Bagged meals, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and beverages are available for purchase. Donations will be accepted. For information, visit polotheatre.org.

