Prosecutor says Ashton man used gun in sexual assault of a child

DIXON – An Aston man is in Lee County jail, accused of using a 9mm handgun to force a girl younger than 18 to allow him to fondle her, and to shoot at a woman.
Jason L. Lipe, 48, formerly of Oregon, is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual abuse, one of which is punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Two counts carry three to seven years, and the fourth carries one to three years.
The differences in the length of the prison terms is based on various elements of the crime with which Lipe is accused – for instance, whether and how force was used, and whether he was in a position of authority over the girl.
Lipe also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to the information in that case, he fired a gun, also a 9 mm, at a woman sometime in spring 2021.
That charge also carries four to 15 years in prison.
He was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oregon and transferred to Lee County jail on Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000, and he has a court hearing Friday.
Lipe has no felony history in Lee, Ogle or Whiteside counties, online court records show.