May 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon, Rock Falls, Whiteside officers raising money Friday for Special Olympics

By Shaw Local News Network
Dunkin Donuts at the corner of Galena and Chamberlin in Dixon is now open for business.

Dunkin at the corner of Galena and Chamberlin in Dixon. Dixon police will join the statewide effort by law enforcement in the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Now that the town’s got a Dunkin’, the Dixon Police Department can take part in a statewide effort to support Special Olympics of Illinois.

Officers will take part in the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser starting at 5 a.m. and going to noon on Friday at the Dunkin’ location at 420 N. Galena Ave.

Rock Falls also has a Dunkin’, and as always, law enforcement from the city and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff John Booker, also will be on the rooftop at 1800 First Ave. You’ll know Booker when you see him, he’ll be the guy in the Superman costume.

Police officers are available in the restaurant, drive-thru, and on the rooftop to request donations.

Customers who donate will receive a free donut coupon. A free medium coffee coupon and Torch Run/Dunkin’ coffee mug are available to donors who give $10 or more while supplies last. Torch Run merchandise also is available to buy.

Go to soill.org for more information.

SVM Community BriefsSterlingRock FallsWhiteside CountyWhiteside County SheriffRock Falls Police DepartmentDixon Police DepartmentBenefit
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois