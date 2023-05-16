Dixon, Rock Falls, Whiteside officers raising money Friday for Special Olympics

DIXON — Now that the town’s got a Dunkin’, the Dixon Police Department can take part in a statewide effort to support Special Olympics of Illinois.

Officers will take part in the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser starting at 5 a.m. and going to noon on Friday at the Dunkin’ location at 420 N. Galena Ave.

Rock Falls also has a Dunkin’, and as always, law enforcement from the city and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff John Booker, also will be on the rooftop at 1800 First Ave. You’ll know Booker when you see him, he’ll be the guy in the Superman costume.

Police officers are available in the restaurant, drive-thru, and on the rooftop to request donations.

Customers who donate will receive a free donut coupon. A free medium coffee coupon and Torch Run/Dunkin’ coffee mug are available to donors who give $10 or more while supplies last. Torch Run merchandise also is available to buy.

Go to soill.org for more information.