World Migratory Bird Day celebration will be Friday in Thomson

THOMSON - The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge-Savanna District and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge will jointly hold a World Migratory Bird Day celebration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

The event features bird-related activities and displays. Two guided bird walks will be held at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars, as the learning center’s supply is small. The walks are dependent upon good weather.

For more information, call 815-273-2732 or 847-421-7887.