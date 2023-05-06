May 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Rep. McCombie announces summer reading club

Books on the shelves at the Hebron Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

SAVANNA – House Minority Leader state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is accepting signups for her seventh annual Summer Reading Club.

The club is open to elementary school students who live or attend school in the 89th Congressional District.

The club encourages students to start or continue reading. Students also are challenged to read eight books before Friday, Aug. 11. Participants will receive a reward and a certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives.

Parents or guardians must fill out a signup form and submit it by Friday, Aug. 11, to McCombie’s office, 9317B Route 84. To receive a form, visit RepMcCombie.com.

For information, call 815-291-8989.

