Lanark woman, 19, dies in rollover in Stephenson County

By Kathleen A. Schultz
LENA – A 19-year-old Lanark woman was killed and two children were injured in a single-vehicle rollover Friday in rural Lena in Stephenson County.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mercedes Madison Stehl was northbound on Crossroads Road about a half-mile north of Coomber Road shortly after 1 p.m. when she left the gravel roadway, went into the westside ditch and rolled.

Her vehicle came to rest in a field.

Stehl died at the scene.

Two passengers, a 12-year-old and a 1-year-old, both of Lena, were treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to her obituary, Stehl was a nanny, and she attended Eastland public schools in Carroll County.

Among others, she is survived by her father, Philip Stehl, of Lanark; siblings, Brayden Stehl of Lanark and Tanner and Jacelynnn Stehl, of Keokuk, Iowa; and her paternal grandmother, Phyllis Zell, of Lanark.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until her funeral begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Law Jones Funeral Home in Lanark.

To help the family with funeral expenses, a memorial fund in Stehl’s name is available at Exchange State Bank in Lanark, and a GoFundMe account is available online.

