Family, girlfriend of man killed in high-speed chase sue Rock Falls, two officers

Police and fire work at the scene of a crash Tuesday, March 29, 2022 on east Route 30 in Rock Falls. The driver of a pickup, Bruce D. O’Neal, 62, of Rock Falls, was killed when the driver of a Mercedes, Nazier T. Pryor, 19, of Chicago, was attempting to pass another vehicle and collided with his truck. Pryor died later that night, and O'Neal's passenger,longtime girlfriend Michele L. “Shelley” Riesselman, 52, was seriously injured. As a result of the high-speed chase, the family and Riesselman are suing the city of Rock Falls and two of its officers for wrongful death. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)