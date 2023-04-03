University of Illinois Extension announces April calendar

STERLING- The Carroll-Lee-Whiteside University of Illinois-Extension recently announced its upcoming schedule of events and programs for the spring.

Right Plant Right Place: Big and Small Gardening: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Winfred Knox Library, 12 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove. Gardening series lead by the Lee County Master Gardeners. Register by calling 815-456-2823. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/LeeBigandSmall.

Rabbit Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy, and Saturday, May 6, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Attendees can learn about proper rabbit showmanship, different rabbit breeds, and how to show rabbits. The workshop is open to youths ages eight to 18. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeRabbit.

Cooking with Vegetables: Carroll County Master Gardeners: 5 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Thomson Library, 1005 W. Main St., Thomson. Attendees can learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes using fresh broccoli. Register by calling 815-259-2480.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Naaman Diehl Auditorium, 811 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll. Participants can learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. Register online at go.illinois.edu/youthmentalhealth.

Get Savvy Monthly Webinar Series: Noon, Wednesday, April 12, online. Provides students, young adults and anyone seeking financial fitness skills with the ability to make decisions about money to build a stronger financial foundation. Register online at go.illinois.edu/GetSavvyWebinars.

Saturday with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is required and available online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.

4-H Junior Gardener SPIN Club: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18, through Aug. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Attendees can learn about gardening by growing vegetables and flowers and learning to use the harvest. A portion of the grown produce will be given to food insecure situations. The club is for youth ages eight to 18. The cost is $10 for 4-H members and $30 for nonmembers. Register online at go.illinos.edu/LeeCoJG. For more information, call 815-857-3525.

Native Plants: Sequence of Blooms: Four Seasons Gardening: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Invasive Plants: Beyond Outlawed: Four Seasons Gardening: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.