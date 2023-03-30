BEST Inc will host Educational Opportunities Center program

OREGON – BEST Inc., a business employment skills team, will be hosting the Highland Community College’s Educational Opportunities Center program at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at 810 S. 10th St., according to a release from BEST business services manager Dianna Schuler.

Jennifer Smith-Norman, a college access specialist based at Highland Community College, will be available at the program to answer questions about the Educational Opportunities Center.

The program is federally funded and aims to help adults, high school students and veterans overcome obstacles to pursue a college education.

The EOC does not recruit for any specific college or university and provides assistance regardless of where someone would like to pursue their college education.

EOC aims to help navigate the admissions and financial aid processes of any college or vocational center.

Smith-Norman can be reached at jennifer.smith-norman@highland.edu or at 815-599-3592.

BEST Inc. is a not-for-profit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. For information, call 815-625-9648, ext. 104.