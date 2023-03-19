State treasurer will accept entries for Cream of the Crop Photo Contest

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will accept electronic submissions for the 2023 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest beginning Wednesday, March 22.

The contest is open to students ages 8 through 18.

The contest will allow students to showcase their most innovative or scenic pictures depicting their vision of agriculture in Illinois. The top photographs are being chosen from three age-based categories: ages 8 through 10, ages 11 through 14, and ages 15 through 18. Each student may submit up to two photos.

The winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material, next year’s Cream of the Crop calendar and at the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The deadline to enter the contest is Monday, June 12. To submit an entry, visit CreamoftheCropContest.com. For information, visit CreamoftheCropContest.com or call 217-900-0075.