Some folks deck out their house for Halloween or Christmas, but Polo resident Tamela Merdian said she always decorates for St. Patrick's Day. She first got the idea back in 2010 of adding window silhouettes to the upstairs to create the "smiley" face. This year, she figured it was time to return to that theme. Yes, the Irish eyes are smilin'. (Photo provided by Tamela Merdian )