Registration required for U of I Extension gardening workshop March 18 in Dixon

DIXON - University of Illinois Extension master gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties will host its 2023 Ready, Set, Grow workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St.

Admission to the workshop is $25. Registration is required to attend.

The keynote address is being presented by Master Gardener and natural history writer Cindy Crosby. The workshop will offer two breakout sessions, a swag bag, a book nook, door prizes, and a master gardener help desk.

Registration is open until Friday, March 11. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/ReadySetGrow or call a local Extension office.

For more information, contact a local Extension office.