Unity Christian School announces second-quarter honor roll students

FULTON – Unity Christian School recently announced its honor roll students for the second quarter of the fall 2022 semester.

Second quarter honor roll

4.0 to 3.67 GPA

Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creightion Kuebel, Nate Leathers and Alexis Temple

Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Kaylenae Davis, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Holden Paisley, Joseph Striley and Maddy Wilbur

Freshmen: Zoe Martinez, Emily Merema and Abigail Middendorp

Sophomores: Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp

Juniors: Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur

Seniors: Marissa Gabbard, Gabriel Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods

3.66 to 3.33 GPA

Seventh grade: Grant Heun, Chloe Marten, Holly Martinez and Nella Richter

Eighth grade: Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Eliana Huisingh, Elijah Johnson, Maya Jones and Noah Von Holten

Freshmen: Levi Tegeler and Maggie Wiik

Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Sara Hays, Samantha Houzenga, Bryce Ragus and Emily Striley

Juniors: Carsen Bennett and Carter Marten

Seniors: Daniel Bork, Andrew Eslick, Molly Meurs, Grace Paisley, Olivia VanKampen and Olivia Woessner

3.32 to 3.0 GPA

Seventh grade: Casey Fuller, Thomas Hays and Marcus Woessner

Eighth grade: Cooper Boonstra

Freshmen: Graham Foust, Addie Vance and Julia VanKampen

Sophomores: N/A

Juniors: Anthony Bush

Seniors: N/A

First semester honor roll

4.0 to 3.67 GPA

Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creighton Kuebel, Nate Leathers and Alexis Temple

Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Holden Paisley, Joseph Striley and Maddy Wilbur

Freshmen: Zoe Martinez and Emily Merema

Sophomores: Sophi Leathers, Isabella Middendorp and Nathan Woessner

Juniors: Luke Holesinger

Seniors: Marissa Gabbard, Gabriel Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods

3.66 to 3.33 GPA

Seventh grade: Grant Heun, Chloe Marten, Holly Martinez and Nella Richter

Eighth grade: Kaylenae Davis, Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Eliana Huisingh, Elijah Johnson, Maya Jones and Noah Von Holten

Freshmen: Abigail Middendorp and Levi Tegeler

Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Emily Striley and Dylan Wilkinson

Juniors: Samm Wilbur

Seniors: Daniel Bork, Molly Meurs, Olivia VanKampen and Olivia Woessner

3.32 to 3.0 GPA

Seventh grade: Casey Fuller

Eighth grade: N/A

Freshmen: Addie Vance

Sophomores: Amber Eslick, Sara Hays and Bryce Ragus

Juniors: Carsen Bennett, Anthony Bush, Landon Crocker and Carter Marten

Seniors: Grace Paisley