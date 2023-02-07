Unity Christian School announces second-quarter honor roll students

FULTON – Unity Christian School recently announced its honor roll students for the second quarter of the fall 2022 semester.
Second quarter honor roll
4.0 to 3.67 GPA
Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creightion Kuebel, Nate Leathers and Alexis Temple
Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Kaylenae Davis, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Holden Paisley, Joseph Striley and Maddy Wilbur
Freshmen: Zoe Martinez, Emily Merema and Abigail Middendorp
Sophomores: Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp
Juniors: Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur
Seniors: Marissa Gabbard, Gabriel Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods
3.66 to 3.33 GPA
Seventh grade: Grant Heun, Chloe Marten, Holly Martinez and Nella Richter
Eighth grade: Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Eliana Huisingh, Elijah Johnson, Maya Jones and Noah Von Holten
Freshmen: Levi Tegeler and Maggie Wiik
Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Sara Hays, Samantha Houzenga, Bryce Ragus and Emily Striley
Juniors: Carsen Bennett and Carter Marten
Seniors: Daniel Bork, Andrew Eslick, Molly Meurs, Grace Paisley, Olivia VanKampen and Olivia Woessner
3.32 to 3.0 GPA
Seventh grade: Casey Fuller, Thomas Hays and Marcus Woessner
Eighth grade: Cooper Boonstra
Freshmen: Graham Foust, Addie Vance and Julia VanKampen
Sophomores: N/A
Juniors: Anthony Bush
Seniors: N/A
First semester honor roll
4.0 to 3.67 GPA
Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creighton Kuebel, Nate Leathers and Alexis Temple
Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Holden Paisley, Joseph Striley and Maddy Wilbur
Freshmen: Zoe Martinez and Emily Merema
Sophomores: Sophi Leathers, Isabella Middendorp and Nathan Woessner
Juniors: Luke Holesinger
Seniors: Marissa Gabbard, Gabriel Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods
3.66 to 3.33 GPA
Seventh grade: Grant Heun, Chloe Marten, Holly Martinez and Nella Richter
Eighth grade: Kaylenae Davis, Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Eliana Huisingh, Elijah Johnson, Maya Jones and Noah Von Holten
Freshmen: Abigail Middendorp and Levi Tegeler
Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Emily Striley and Dylan Wilkinson
Juniors: Samm Wilbur
Seniors: Daniel Bork, Molly Meurs, Olivia VanKampen and Olivia Woessner
3.32 to 3.0 GPA
Seventh grade: Casey Fuller
Eighth grade: N/A
Freshmen: Addie Vance
Sophomores: Amber Eslick, Sara Hays and Bryce Ragus
Juniors: Carsen Bennett, Anthony Bush, Landon Crocker and Carter Marten
Seniors: Grace Paisley