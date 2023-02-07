Georgia man accused of kidnapping, raping Dixon 10-year-old

DIXON – A Georgia man who contacted a 10-year-old Dixon girl via social media is facing kidnapping and multiple counts of raping the child, whom he also threatened with a gun, the Lee County state’s attorney said Tuesday.
Tyree Childres, 24, of Columbus, came to Dixon from out of state and took the child Sunday, State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said.
The girl was found, and Dixon police arrested Childres near her home on a Georgia warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Boonstra said.
According to court records, Childres is charged here with six counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, and faces 21 to 75 or 6 to 60 years in prison, depending on the circumstances of the assault.
H also faces 21 to 45 years on one count of kidnapping.
If convicted of any of those charges, he must serve at least 85% of the term. Three require consecutive, rather than concurrent terms.
Childres also is charged with grooming, which involves a person contacting a child younger than 17 in an attempt to solicit a sex offense. It’s punishable by one to four years in prison.
Boonstra is asking the court to order Childres be tested for any sexually transmitted diseases, which will be decided at his preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.