December 19, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Tampico Lions Club donates to Toys for Tampico

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Toys for Tampico Coordinator Denise Brooks and Tampico Lions Club Treasurer Lion Duane Thompson donating a $200 check to Toys for Tampico Children. (Photo provided by the Tampico Lions Club )

TAMPICO - The Tampico Lions Club recently donated $200 to Toys for Tampico to purchase toys for children in need Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The check was presented to organization coordinator Denise Brooks.

“Over the years Denise has been collecting toys and donations for many families, and this year, over 45 families in the Tampico area will receive help from Denise and her many helpers that help wrap the toys and clothing,” according to a news release.

Toys for Tampico is an annual event that collects toys for local children. To donate to Toys for Tampico, visit the old Tampico General Trading Store, 109 S. Main St.

For more information, call 815-535-3665.

SVM Community Briefs
