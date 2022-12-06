Sauk Valley Chamber seeking Champion Award nominations

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for an individual or group to receive the 2022 Chamber Champion Award.

The SVACC Chamber Champion Award will be given to an individual or group that “goes above and beyond” to improve the quality of life for the people of the Sauk Valley.

The award recipient can be someone who made an impact through their work as an individual, organization, or business to make a positive difference in the community, either through volunteer efforts or outstanding contributions through their business efforts.

The nominations should provide examples of the nominee’s impact and describe in narrative form how this person or organization has positively affected the community and made the Sauk Valley area a better place to live and work through their efforts.

Nominations can be completed online at bit.ly/3Vhxk5u or emailed to knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Include the nominee’s contact information and the contact information for the person submitting the nomination. The nominations must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 6.

The Champion Award will be presented at the 2023 Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Thursday, Jan. 26, at Deer Valley Banquet Hall.

For more information, call 815-625-2400.