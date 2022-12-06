December 05, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Chamber seeking Champion Award nominations

By Shaw Local News Network

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for an individual or group to receive the 2022 Chamber Champion Award.

The SVACC Chamber Champion Award will be given to an individual or group that “goes above and beyond” to improve the quality of life for the people of the Sauk Valley.

The award recipient can be someone who made an impact through their work as an individual, organization, or business to make a positive difference in the community, either through volunteer efforts or outstanding contributions through their business efforts.

The nominations should provide examples of the nominee’s impact and describe in narrative form how this person or organization has positively affected the community and made the Sauk Valley area a better place to live and work through their efforts.

Nominations can be completed online at bit.ly/3Vhxk5u or emailed to knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Include the nominee’s contact information and the contact information for the person submitting the nomination. The nominations must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 6.

The Champion Award will be presented at the 2023 Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Thursday, Jan. 26, at Deer Valley Banquet Hall.

For more information, call 815-625-2400.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois