Woodlawn Arts Academy holiday art banners adorn Sterling bridge

STERLING- Holiday artwork from the Woodlawn Arts Academy’s “Christmas in July” exhibit are now featured on holiday banners lining Rock Falls and Sterling’s First Avenue bridge.
The banners are a partnership project between the Woodlawn Arts Academy and Sterling Main Street. The banners will be on display through December.
Featured artwork includes:
- “A Christmas Chirp of Love” by Hannah Whitman
- “Abandoned” by Mary Rogers
- “Christmas Bear” by Manoa (Will) Ramirez
- “Christmas Cardinal” by Hannah Whitman
- “Christmas in July” by Ryleigh Shank
- “Christmas in Sterling” by Linnea Koch
- “Christmas Lights in Grand Detour” by Beverly Garcia
- “Farm in Frost” by Karen Tucker
- “Frozen Footprints on the Hennepin” by Linnea Koch
- “Glow on the Greens” by Jan Harvey
- “Holiday Time” by Beverly Garcia
- “Iridescent Boughs” by Mari Jo Schuneman
- “Lion of the Library” by Linnea Koch
- “Mineral Springs I” by Nancy Weber
- “Moonshine” by Mary Rogers
- “Morning Frost” by Mary Rogers
- “Oli” by Isabella Shuman
- “Poinsettia” by Karen Tucker
- “Poinsettias” by Beverly Garcia
- “Royally Iced” by Josh Rascoe
- “Santa Bob with Teddy” by Beverly Garcia
- “Santa On Vacation” by Abby Wright
- “Snow Blizzard” by Ellie VonHolten
- “Snow Dog” by Lillian Brown
- “The One Less Traveled By” by Linnea Koch
- “The Sled” by Beverly Garcia
- “Toys for Christmas” by Beverly Garcia
- “Untitled” by Caemyn McCoy
- “Untitled” by Taylan Leal
- “Voice Mail Jan. 9, 11:36AM: There’s Snow on the Bison” by Linnea Koch
- “White Barn with Wreath” by Karen Tucker
- “Winter Moon” by Olivia Murillo
- “Woven Christmas Memories” by Kellen Selmi