December 05, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Woodlawn Arts Academy holiday art banners adorn Sterling bridge

By Shaw Local News Network
Holiday banners from Woodlawn ArtsAcademy’s summer 2022 “Christmas in July” exhibit along Sterling's First Ave. bridge

Holiday banners from Woodlawn Arts Academy’s summer 2022 “Christmas in July” exhibit along Sterling's First Avenue bridge (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )

STERLING- Holiday artwork from the Woodlawn Arts Academy’s “Christmas in July” exhibit are now featured on holiday banners lining Rock Falls and Sterling’s First Avenue bridge.

The banners are a partnership project between the Woodlawn Arts Academy and Sterling Main Street. The banners will be on display through December.

Featured artwork includes:

  • “A Christmas Chirp of Love” by Hannah Whitman
  • “Abandoned” by Mary Rogers
  • “Christmas Bear” by Manoa (Will) Ramirez
  • “Christmas Cardinal” by Hannah Whitman
  • “Christmas in July” by Ryleigh Shank
  • “Christmas in Sterling” by Linnea Koch
  • “Christmas Lights in Grand Detour” by Beverly Garcia
  • “Farm in Frost” by Karen Tucker
  • “Frozen Footprints on the Hennepin” by Linnea Koch
  • “Glow on the Greens” by Jan Harvey
  • “Holiday Time” by Beverly Garcia
  • “Iridescent Boughs” by Mari Jo Schuneman
  • “Lion of the Library” by Linnea Koch
  • “Mineral Springs I” by Nancy Weber
  • “Moonshine” by Mary Rogers
  • “Morning Frost” by Mary Rogers
  • “Oli” by Isabella Shuman
  • “Poinsettia” by Karen Tucker
  • “Poinsettias” by Beverly Garcia
  • “Royally Iced” by Josh Rascoe
  • “Santa Bob with Teddy” by Beverly Garcia
  • “Santa On Vacation” by Abby Wright
  • “Snow Blizzard” by Ellie VonHolten
  • “Snow Dog” by Lillian Brown
  • “The One Less Traveled By” by Linnea Koch
  • “The Sled” by Beverly Garcia
  • “Toys for Christmas” by Beverly Garcia
  • “Untitled” by Caemyn McCoy
  • “Untitled” by Taylan Leal
  • “Voice Mail Jan. 9, 11:36AM: There’s Snow on the Bison” by Linnea Koch
  • “White Barn with Wreath” by Karen Tucker
  • “Winter Moon” by Olivia Murillo
  • “Woven Christmas Memories” by Kellen Selmi
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois