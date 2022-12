ROCK FALLS - St. Andrew Catholic Church, 708 10th Ave., will host a cookie sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the cookie sale is free and open to the public.

Parish families can donate homemade cookies, candy, and baked goods. Items will be on sale for $5 per bakers dozen.

Cookie donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Andrew Catholic School, 701 11th Ave.

For more information, call 815-535-2385.