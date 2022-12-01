‘Reflections in the Wild’ wins best of show in 14th Juried Art Exhibit

STERLING - “Reflections in the Wild” by Angelina W. was selected as best of show during the 14th annual Juried Art Exhibit at Woodland Arts Academy.

The contest does not provide last names of minors.

Rock Falls High School art instructor Heather Shore was this year’s judge. In all, 13 artists were recognized for the artwork.

In the category of adult fine art, Karen Tucker’s “Laurie at Acres Bistro” took first. Lloyd Beckman’s “Maple Vessel with Carved Finial” took second, Michael Moreth’s “Boat” took third, and William Gailbreath’s “So, You Built This Yourself?” was an honorable mention

In the category of adult photography, Kate Askegaard’s “Neolithic Dolmea” took first place. Bob Logsdon’s “Horseshoe Bend” took second, Linnea Koch’s “Reflections in Black, White & Blue” took third, and Katelyn Toomer’s “Chicago Ambiance” was an honorable mention.

In the children’s category, Colin A. took first place with his work “Untitled.” Ryleigh S. took second place with “Prince Dog,” Will R. took third place with “Untitled,” and Baylee N. received an honorable mention for “Eddie’s Guitar Solo.”

Woodlawn’s winter art exhibit, featuring the artwork of Beverly Garcia, will open with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road. The public is invited to view the artwork, meet Garcia, and enjoy refreshments.

Garcia’s art will be on display in the academy through Feb. 10. The exhibit is free to view from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.