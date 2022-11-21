Lanark library holds Share and Swap event Nov. 26

LANARK – The Lanark Public Library, 111 S. Broad St., will host a Share and Swap event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants can bring unused items and swap them among themselves. Leftover items will be donated to the Carroll County Help Center Thrift Shop.

Items being accepted include unused greeting cards, wrapping paper, gift bags, small house plants, decorations, Christmas magazines, paper napkins and plates, candles, Christmas décor, winter decorations, cookbooks, holiday cookie cutters, puzzles, Christmas dishes, games and items in new or pristine condition. Clothing will not be accepted.

Items can be dropped off at the library from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25.