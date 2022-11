DIXON – Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., will have a concert to raise money for local bands at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Headlining the show are Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. Chameleon is the opening act. There also will be a cash bar and food available for attendees to buy.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 the day of the fundraiser. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/rosbrook-fundraiser-an-evening-with-miles-nielsen-and-the-rusted-hearts-tickets.